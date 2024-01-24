Cerialis – Pink bow at the White Cross of Borghetto. This afternoon, Wednesday 24 January, at 2.55 pm little Camilla was born in the public assistance ambulance in a layby in Vado Ligure, on the A10.

Two soldiers responded to the call, Alessandro and Gabriele Possemato (father and son)who in the early afternoon of today, together with Sierra 2, went to a house in Ceriale, near the hamlet of Peagna, to transport a woman who was about to give birth.

During the journey to reach San Paolo in Savona the little girl was in a hurry to be born and the volunteers together with the doctor had to stop on the motorway to assist the mother. The mother and newborn were then transported to the hospital in good health.

«It was a great emotion – said the two soldiers, Alexander and Gabriele – Tomorrow, January 25, our public assistance will officially reach the milestone of 50 years of activity. We couldn't celebrate this birthday in the best way, assisting a mother in giving birth to her baby girl.”