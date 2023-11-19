Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 19/11/2023 – 21:40

Senator Flávio Bolsonaro, son of former president Jair Bolsonaro, used his social networks to congratulate the libertarian Javier Milei, president elected in Argentina in the elections this Sunday, 19.

Flávio hoped that Milei’s victory over the Peronist candidate Sergio Massa would be “just the first of many changes for the better on our continent”.

“Congratulations, @JMilei. May God light your path to the presidency. Casa Rosada will bring gigantic challenges, but I’m sure you’ll do your best for Argentina. Little by little we are defeating the left and communism in Latin America (LA)”.

“May Argentina be an example and just the first of many changes for the better on our continent. Milei is a decisive step towards the freedom of Latin America!”, added Flávio Bolsonaro on the night of this Sunday, 19th, on his account on X, formerly Twitter.