Drama on Easter day, two little brothers and 7 and 9 years old found dead at home: the mother accused of their crimes arrested

A truly heartbreaking episode happened on Easter day in Germany. Unfortunately two siblings aged 7 and 9 they were found dead inside their home and their mother is under arrest. She turns out to be accused of their crime.

All are in progress investigations by the police on this heartbreaking affair. The agents are trying to understand the motive and also where the father was in those hours.

The events took place on Easter day, Sunday 9 April. Precisely in an apartment located at Hockenheimringin the Rhein-Neckar county, Germany.

From what the local newspaper reports SWR, mom was the first to call the police. In the phone call she asked to go into the house because she had just done something very ugly.

However, once the officers intervened in the family’s home, they found the two children on the ground by now lifeless. Mom on the other hand, still had it in hand the weapon used to commit crimes.

For this reason they needed the help of a Task Force specialized. The 43-year-old woman has been in custody since then, but she has not yet explained her reasons behind his gesture.

Siblings aged 7 and 9 found lifeless: the condolences of the mayor

Now law enforcement agencies are working for rebuild the exact story, but above all where is the father in those hours. Unfortunately, there are still many questions that need to be answered.

The whole community is shocked by what happened. None of them would have ever imagined experiencing such a thing. Indeed Mayor Hockenheim Marcus Zeitler In a post on social media, he wrote: