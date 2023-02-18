Oaxaca.- Some brothers of 10 and 12 years of age were executed in Oaxaca. His bodies were abandoned on the side of the Espinal-Juchitán highway, corresponding to the municipality of El Espiral, in the region of the Isthmus of Tehuatepec, Oaxaca.

So far, it is known that the victims of the crime were a boy and a girl who They were dedicated to selling fried foods on public roadsThey were brothers and lived together with other members of their family in a house located in the Fidel Peña neighborhood, in the municipality of Juchitán de Zaragoza.

The girl was dressed in light denim pants, a blue sweatshirt and had a jacket tied around her waist. On one side of her, her brother was found, who was wearing hers and black pants, a green shirt with cherry stripes and black shoes.

Both elements of the regional vice-prosecutor’s office and state investigative agents moved to the place of discovery to start the corresponding investigations. So far, there are two suspects in custody, who have already been presented to the competent authority.