A little boy eleven years old it was stabbed several times by one unknown 29-year-old inside a Dollar Tree discount store in Mill Creek, Washington, apparently because she had called him “NPCs“.

According to the reconstructions, the victim of the attack, Joshua Federov, was in the company of a friend when he began to insult a twenty-nine-year-old boy, Joshua David Pence in this way, who in response pulled out a knife and began to chase him through the aisles of the store.

The chase had a dramatic ending, as Pence managed to hit the boy several times, puncturing his liver and one lung. Fortunately, non-fatal wounds for the eleven-year-old, who has already been discharged from hospital while his assailant is under arrest: two charges hang over his head.

As we know, the non-player characters, in Italian NPCs (non-player characters)are those figures managed by the CPU within the games which precisely foresee the presence in the scenarios of characters other than those we can directly control.

However, it seems that the acronym in question is being used more and more often as insult to indicate a person with automatic and/or stupid behavior as if controlled by a basic artificial intelligence.