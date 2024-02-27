Hit and killed by a train in the Alessandria area, tragedy just before 8am

Tragedy this morning just before 8 in the Felizzano train stationin the Alessandria area, where a boy, according to what we learn, he was hit by a train and died. The dynamics of the incident are still to be clarified although from initial information the young man, whose details are not known, it would have crossed the tracks to reach another convoy. According to reconstructions, the 17-year-old lives in a community of minors. The 118 health workers and the police are on site to reconstruct the dynamics of what happened.