The leader of the Little Big group Ilya Prusikin and the performer Irina Smelaya, acting under the pseudonym Tatarka, announced a divorce. The artists’ appeal is published on Youtube-channel Tatarka.

The artists said that they had a lot of complaints against each other and they were not ready to get along with each other just for the sake of their child. However, they remained friends.

“We are still lucky to remain friends,” added Prusikin.

The musician explained that because of his work with Little Big, he was constantly on the road, and his wife “was just constantly waiting.” “Relationships at a distance are complete shit, no matter who says anything,” added Bold, stressing that keeping a family for the sake of a child is “pure selfishness.”