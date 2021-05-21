The Russian group Little Big has posted on its YouTube channel a video for the new track We are Little Big in hardcore style.

In a black-and-white video, the team members put on a show and “come off” with the fans to the sound of hard rock. The composition is noticeably different from the songs of the collective of recent years, but the fans liked it. The composition We are Little Big has been compared to the music of Rammstein and Jane Air.

“Finally, Little Big is the way we love them,” wrote one fan.

“Nature has so cleared up that Little Big has returned to the old style,” commented another subscriber.

In the Instagram story, Little Big frontman Ilya Prusikin announced that We are Little Big will be included in the group’s new album, which the musicians are currently working on.

“We have started writing a new album and we want to release it in November. But we can not cope and release it in another month or in another year, ”he wrote.

Previously, the Little Big group, selected to represent Russia at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2020, refused to participate in the 2021 selection. This year Russia is represented by the performer Manizha.