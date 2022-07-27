The Little Big group canceled the concert tour in Russia planned until the end of 2022

Little Big has canceled concerts in Russia scheduled for 2022. This was reported on the official page of the team in Instagram (the social network is banned in the Russian Federation; belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and banned).

“Brothers and sisters. Unfortunately, due to current circumstances, our Russian tour We Are Little Big, announced last year, is not possible. We look forward to the next meeting. And remember that we have always loved, love and will love our Motherland and you,” the statement said.

The tour was to take place in Russia from August 27 to December 10. Performances were planned in Kursk, Arkhangelsk, St. Petersburg, Yaroslavl, Vladivostok, Svetlogorsk, Irkutsk, Krasnoyarsk, Nizhny Novgorod, Kazan, Tomsk, Ufa, Chelyabinsk.

Previously, the State Duma proposed to ban Little Big concerts in Russia.