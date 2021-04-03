The Russian group Little Big has become the “group of the year” according to the III International professional music award BraVo in the field of popular music. It is reported by TASS with reference to the press service of the Russian Media Group.

The presentation of the awards – golden treble keys – took place on Saturday, April 3, at the Central House of Writers in Moscow.

According to BraVo, Zivert became Singer of the Year, Dima Bilan became Singer of the Year. Russian singer Irina Dubtsova has been named “Poet-Songwriter of the Year”. German composer Hans Zimmer was named Best in the Composer of the Year and Soundtrack of the Year categories.

Singer Nikolay Baskov and blogger Danya Milokhin became “Duet of the Year”, “Comet” by Jony (Johnny), “Song of the Year”, “7” by Artik & Asti. The video “Hooked” by Artur Pirozhkov was announced the best music video.

The BraVo Prize has been awarded annually since 2018 in the field of classical and popular music. No ceremony was held in 2020.

Earlier, the video for the song Russian Woman (“Russian Woman”) by the singer Manizha (Manizha Sangin), with whom she will go to Eurovision, became the most popular on the official YouTube channel of the contest.

In March it became known that the Little Big group refused to participate in the selection for Eurovision. “We believe that there are a lot of talented and interesting performers in Russia, each of whom should have the opportunity to show themselves outside our country,” the band members said.