Microids has officially announced Little Big Adventure – Twinsen’s Quest, ambitious remake of the classic Little Big Adventure. We are talking about the unforgettable adventure with an isometric view directed in 1994 by Frederick Raynal, the visionary author of Alone in the Dark.

Releasing this fall on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series improved gameplay to meet the tastes of today’s players and an evocative new soundtrack, composed by Philippe Vachey.

Thanks to the remake produced by Microids we will therefore be able to rediscover the fascinating planetoid Twinsun and its peculiarities, use the powerful Magic Ball and follow the events of the protagonist of the adventure, Twinsen, in the context of redesigned levels for the occasion.