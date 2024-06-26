Microids has officially announced Little Big Adventure – Twinsen’s Quest, ambitious remake of the classic Little Big Adventure. We are talking about the unforgettable adventure with an isometric view directed in 1994 by Frederick Raynal, the visionary author of Alone in the Dark.
Releasing this fall on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series improved gameplay to meet the tastes of today’s players and an evocative new soundtrack, composed by Philippe Vachey.
Thanks to the remake produced by Microids we will therefore be able to rediscover the fascinating planetoid Twinsun and its peculiarities, use the powerful Magic Ball and follow the events of the protagonist of the adventure, Twinsen, in the context of redesigned levels for the occasion.
Trailer, images and details
We have already known about the return of Little Big Adventure for a few years, but now Microids has made it official, entrusting the development of the remake to the developers of the team [2.21] in an attempt to recreate the original atmospheres while giving the experience a modern approach, as can also be seen in the trailer below.
The Story of Little Big Planet – Twinsen’s Quest tells of a planetoid where four different species live in harmony, until Dr. Funfrock invents cloning and teleportation, effectively taking control of this world and its inhabitants.
Twinsen, a true model citizen, suddenly finds himself having to flee from Funfrock’s minions: who, despite himself, became a wanted mandecides to create a rebel faction that can free Twinsun from the control of the evil doctor’s clones.
