Little Beatrice Angela passed away forever in the intensive care unit of Padua hospital: she had been hospitalized since New Year's Eve

The sad news comes from Padua, the little one Beatrice Angela he lost his life at just 5 years old in the intensive care unit of the city hospital. It all started with a normal fever and two parents worried about their daughter. The minor's little body had been attacked by 4 viruses.

Was father Giovanni to tell what happened on New Year's Eve. Beatrice Angela was fine, before that day she had not shown any health problems. She was lively, she loved to eat and play and for her age she was really smart. On December 30th the man fell ill, they were supposed to have a dinner at their house to celebrate New Year's Eve. So, one of the other mothers, given her condition, proposed moving everything to her house. In the end, only Beatrice Angela and mother Francesca went to the New Year's Eve dinner. They had fun and they spent a cheerful eveningwelcoming the new year.

The 5-year-old then returned home to her dad, claiming to feeling tired. It was late and it was more than normal. But shortly after, her parents realized that He had fever: 39 degrees. They contacted the pediatric emergency room, which advised them to take her to the hospital. However, in a short time Beatrice Angela's conditions are worsened drastically. 118 reached the house in a short time and transported the little girl to the emergency room under code red.

Unfortunately the little girl didn't make it, her little heart stopped forever last year January 4thwhile she was hospitalized in the intensive care unit of the Padua hospital.

No flu, according to doctors the little girl died due to 4 viruses which hit her and led to acerebral hemorrhage And organ damage.

Beatrice's funeral will be celebrated on Friday at the Basilica of Santa Giustina in Padua. In the meantime The results of the autopsy are awaited.