The sad story comes from the Bambino Gesù hospital in Rome. The small one Blue he lost his life last December 1st, at just 30 days old.

His parents reported what happened, and they only ask that it be done light on the truth.

Little Azzurra arrived into the world on November 2nd, after a pregnancy that continued and ended without problems. After giving birth, the newborn began to show various health problems and getting worse day by day. The doctors, after all the necessary checks, discovered astraphylococcal infection. Unfortunately, the little girl went into cardiac arrest and from the Gallipoli hospital was transported with immediate urgency aboard a military plane to the Bambino Gesù hospital in Rome.

Little Azzurra didn't make it

Even though the doctors did everything they could, Azzurra's little heart remained stopped forever.

The mother and father have filed a complaint, they just want all the doubts and questions to be clarified and for light to be shed on the death of their little girl. The Prosecutor's Office has opened an investigation and now only the investigations will provide conclusions answers to mom and dad.

As a necessary act in order to proceed, they were registered five doctors of the Gallipoli hospital in the register of suspects and the gynecologist who followed the mother's pregnancy.

The aim is to understand whether during birth the newborn suffered suffering which was perhaps underestimated or whether her health conditions have deteriorated. compromised after childbirth.

Below are the statements of legal of his parents: