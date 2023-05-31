The last convulsions were fatal for the very young girl

The little one didn’t make it Ava Barry, who died of Dravet syndrome and for convulsions which, unfortunately, never gave her a break. There mom she had been asking for a prescription for some time for some time medical cannabis. It would be the only way to ease the pain and make her feel a little better. But unfortunately Ava has become too soon a little angel flown to heaven from this earth.

Ava Barry was only 13 years old. For some time the doctors had diagnosed her with this rare form of epilepsy, which caused her every day to have very serious and severe seizures. A form of epilepsy associated with neurodevelopmental disorders that resulted in his death.

The 13-year-old girl’s heart stopped forever in a hospital in Cork, Ireland. His health suddenly deteriorated. The mother had repeatedly asked for access to a treatment that could have helped, without success, however.

Vera Twomey, Ava’s mother, for years had asked to be able to resort to the use of medical cannabis. But her permission had always been denied. The woman had not given up, carrying out a campaign in support of her daughter and of all the people to whom this right was denied.

The girl, born in Aghabullogue, Cork, a small town in Ireland, lived with the illness since she was little. She suffered from prolonged seizures, everyday. The family immediately sought treatment, but those available in the country were not sufficient. She had gone on to have 23 seizures in 26 hours.

Ava Barry died of Dravet syndrome, the family had also gone to Holland to treat her

Since they couldn’t cure her in Ireland, the family had decided to move to Holland, where the girl received a prescription for medical cannabis. A drug that helped her a lot: she was finally happy.

However, in recent weeks, his health conditions have suddenly deteriorated. And the very young 13-year-old flew to Heaven.