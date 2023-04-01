Direct Chronicle

Nothing like this had ever been seen. The game in San Mamés ended, Athletic and Getafe tied in a clash dominated by the people of Bilbao but with few chances, and at the end they gave a microphone to Oihan Sancet, the rojiblanca pearl. There, on the grass, he announced his long-term renewal: until 2032. It was the best news of the day, because there was little football.

0 Julen Agirrezabala, Yuri, De Marcos (Capa, min. 82), Yeray, Daniel Vivian, Muniain, Dani García (Vesga, min. 59), Oier Zarraga (Nico Williams, min. 59), Berenguer (O. Sancet, min. 58), Williams and Guruzeta (Raúl García, min. 69) 0 David Soria, Djene, Damián Suárez (Portu, min. 72), Omar Alderete, Juan Iglesias, Domingos Duarte, Luis Milla (Gonzalo Villar, min. 85), Maksimovic (Aleñá, min. 72), Munir (Ángel Algobia, min. 72), Mayoral and Enes Ünal (Juan Latasa, min. 82) goals Referee Javier Iglesias Villanueva

If Valverde says that he is not thinking about something, he is doing it. The pink elephant effect that makes you think of him when someone says you shouldn’t do it, applied to football. He doesn’t think about the semifinal against Osasuna, he confesses, but Tuesday’s game is in his brain, pumbaa, pumbaa, pumbaa. That is why he reserves regular footballers Sunday to Sunday and lines up an alternative team against Getafe. Managed, but alternative, and Nico Williams, Iñigo Martínez, Sancet or Vesga watch from the bench, when his thing is to be on the pitch. Unless Valverde has changed his principles in the Groucho Marx style, but it doesn’t seem like.

Getafe, however, put all the artillery on the field. Insufficient to govern the duel, since it only put the rival in trouble for five minutes of the first half, summed up in a shot from Alderete that the goalkeeper took out. The rest of the duel was played in the vicinity of David Soria’s area, who had a little more work and put a miraculous hand on Yuri’s shot from a corner kick.

What was observed was not anything flashy and neither was what happened in the second half. Athletic intensified its dominance, but there were no chances. Getafe played very serious, but little else. Later, Sancet gave the news about him and the people left San Mamés happy.

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports on Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.