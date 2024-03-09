The little girl hit in the head by a horse's kick didn't make it

The small one Arianna Giaroli He did not make it. The 13-year-old passed away forever while she was hospitalized in the intensive care unit of the Parma hospital. Last Thursday afternoon, the minor was hit by a horse's kick.

Unfortunately Arianna Giaroli had reported a head trauma and his condition was desperate. The doctors tried to do everything they could to save her life, but their attempts were in vain. The 13-year-old's heart stopped forever after arriving by air ambulance at the health facility.

The entire community is shocked, many people who have clung to the family's pain and who have chosen to greet the little girl with moving words published on social networks. Arianna was following a riding lesson when the drama occurred. A classmate found her on the ground, close to her horse, unconscious. He immediately alerted the managers of the riding centre, who then raised the alarm to the emergency services.

For hours, everyone hoped for a miracle. The doctors tried to do everything they could, but his condition appeared serious right from the start. They also subjected her to a surgery, but it didn't help. The 13-year-old died while she was hospitalized in the intensive care unit of the Parma hospital.

Arianna loved horses, she was horse riding expert, he had been practicing it for years. The family gave consent for organ donation.

Among the many people who wanted to remember the 13 year old, the most touching thought came from Don Carlo:

Early this morning I was warned that Arianna's life was in grave danger, they were asking for prayers. I felt profound dismay. I prayed and asked for prayers from everyone I met. I knew Arianna, I was close, a happy participant in her childhood. I rejoiced in her enthusiastic steps into her life. Now, together with many, I carry an infinite question in my heart: why? I don't expect an answer,, I know that saying 'why' was Jesus' last prayer before entrusting himself into the hands of his Father. The answer is just to trust us.

