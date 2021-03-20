In ‘Old gods, new idols’, among the ‘techno-barbarism’ that defines these not-so-dystopian times, we find -esquinados-, eight collages that are, in fact, the origin of this exhibition that the upper room offers until March 25 of the Almudí Palace in Murcia. The curator, Julián Pérez Páez, notices the «simplicity and subtlety» of these works on paper, «with traces of graphite, felt-tip pen or crayons», where Aldaz pastes «all kinds of found objects that turn the drawings into collages, object landscapes ; insect shells, transistors, shells, box cutouts, light bulbs, dry leaves, honeycombs or popcorn that are transfigured on paper into clouds, trees or spaceships. ‘

Claudio Aldaz (Murcia, 1976), founder of Corporación Bacilö and La Fragua, is proud that artists and teachers from a generation before his “such as Manolo Delgado, Antonio Ballester or Ángel Fernández Saura have given me a very good response.” In fact, despite the times we live, with limitations to enjoy culture, several hundred people have come – even with pets – to see why dogs howl in these paintings full of messages and layers of information.

«The late Paco Miranda Terrer, an author a great friend of mine, used to say that he was tragically cheerful. And I was interested in touching topics that are very delicate. In general, the treatment of the exhibition is cheerful because of the color, and perhaps it is a way of taking iron out of all this, these dogs that take revenge because life passes over them ». The collages, with that apocalyptic and dystopian point, have been made with organic and inorganic materials. Autumn waste, insect chrysalis, purchase receipts, fuses, nightlights, Scalectrix car wheels and other toy accessories … Faced with the more immediate forcefulness of painting, «highly thought out» collages that assemble universes.

«Charris speaks [en un texto del catálogo] of some alien beings that are flying through these landscapes, which could be these collages, and what they are seeing from their ships are the rest of the paintings, which are actually like enlargements, or something like that … Look there, a dog That bites a car! ”, says Aldaz, who accepts Charris’s interpretation. “I have always enjoyed his critical texts, and what he describes with great insight has a lot to do with it.” In 2016, Manuel Fernández-Delgado, then director of the Almudí and the municipal museums, saw these works assembled and proposed to do an exhibition with them. Five years and a pandemic have passed, and here in ‘Old Gods, New Idols’ only eight of the 30 collages that Aldaz has made in this five years are shown

All that dystopian world painted with pencil line drawings in front of the totum revolutum of the rest of the pieces, with paint full of color and warning messages written and crossed out, and rewritten (pack, carrion, indecent, ‘incompetontes’, «the pussy people -lol me ‘, fools and politicians …), with multiple references and multiple layers. In this apocalyptic context, in which spaceships slip through clouds of data, it is necessary to realize an evidence: the end of innocence. Not only dogs are cannibals. Little apocalypse where the sick mass lives, among mountains of garbage and the odd perfect shape. Also the green soup of the Mar Menor. Aúuuhhh!