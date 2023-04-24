The other boy saw him on the ground and ran away leaving him there

He was called Anthony Duran the 10-year-old boy who died in Merced, California, after falling into a park with trampolines of the city, very popular with children and adolescents. According to a first reconstruction of the facts, it seems that Antonio had a quarrel with a friend. Then the fall. Seeing him on the ground, his friend would have gone away scared, without rescuing him.

Anthony Duran was located at Merced’s Rockin’ Jump Trampoline Park, in California. He was playing basketball with a boy of his age. The boy was found unconscious right inside the park where there are trampolines and other play areas.

According to local media and police sources, he was still alive when he was taken to hospital. His condition, however, immediately appeared serious. Despite the doctors’ care of the health facility, the boy did not survive.

According to the police everything would have started from a fight between Anthony Duran and a friend of his. There’s also footage from the amusement park’s security cameras. However, the agents are still analyzing the footage to determine if there is any responsibility on the part of the other boy.

The police have already heard about thirty witnesses. All people who were present in the place where Anthony had an argument with his friend, before collapsing to the ground and, unfortunately, losing his life shortly after.

The whole community gathers together Anthony’s family, unfortunately died at the age of 10 for causes yet to be ascertained. The prosecutor has already ordered an autopsy on his body.

According to initial information, the boy practiced many sports, was doing well, had no known health problems. We now need to understand what really happened between Anthony and friendwhether it was just an accident or an illness or if there is something else.