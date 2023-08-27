After inflicting on them two weeks ago a little anthology of my greatest hits, I am going to make it up to them with a little anthology of my greatest flops, one that I could write encyclopedias about. The chosen failures deal only with a matter of public interest, and they are by no means the most resounding; These are just a few that can be counted.

First failure. Before the processOn the day of the Sant Jordi festival, when Barcelona fills up with writers signing copies of their books for readers, I wrote 60% of my dedications in Catalan and 40% in Spanish; now, 5% or 10% in Catalan and the rest in Spanish. Think about it: that discrepancy explains a few things.

Second failure. lyons. Beginning of April. I’m signing copies of my books in French for a lady. “I visited her town recently,” she tells me. “Oh, yeah?” she asked. “You are from Gerona, right?” She asks in turn. I look up from her, look at her, answer yes. The lady adds: “Well, it’s more difficult to find your books in your city than in any French city.”

The third failure requires more explanation. In the spring I met Josep Martí Blanch, a journalist and, between February 2011 and January 2016, communication secretary of the Government of Artur Mas. “I was in the engine room where the process”, was his presentation. “Oh,” I replied. “Were you one of those who took the genie out of the bottle?” He laughed, nodded; with him was the novelist Olga Merino. We talk. After talking for a while about the process, Martí Blanch said: “You will have to learn to forgive.” I was stumped. “No one has apologized to me,” I replied. That was how, not long ago, we met for lunch at Bilbao, a Barcelona restaurant that has always been there; My wife joined me at lunch. Inevitably, while we ate we wondered what had happened in Catalonia, I said that we suffered a hurricane of lies and that, in the midst of a hurricane of lies, whoever tells the truth becomes the enemy of the people, I told how I had become the enemy from town. It was at the beginning of processwhen I verified an obvious fact in an article, and that is that the so-called “right to decide” —the key that opened the doors of the process— does not exist in any legal system in the world, nor can it exist, because deciding is a transitive verb: we simply cannot decide what we want. “Another thing is the right to self-determination,” I added. “That it does exist, but not in a democracy: only in colonial situations, war or massive violation of human rights.” In short: evidence that I have repeated a thousand times and nobody listens… Shortly after it happened.

A man stood by our table. He didn’t show up. He didn’t greet us. I don’t remember his physical appearance, except for the unmistakable glint in his eyes, which he would rather not remember. “The right to decide exists,” he snapped at me, furious. My reaction surprised me: I held out my hand, which he had no choice but to shake; Before I could invite him to sit with us, he added: “You are undemocratic.” And he took off. As we tried to digest the incident, I thought: “This is what has happened in Catalonia: that, victims of mass poisoning, people with the mentality of ranch (or plantation) masters have sprung up who, imbued with the sadism of their own virtue, they feel authorized to listen to the conversations of their pawns, to violate their privacy and interrupt them without the slightest scruple or the slightest consideration, without even granting them the right to reply, to reprimand them for saying out loud what they should keep silent about”. Speaking for everyone, Olga pointed to the huge hole left by the intruder and declared: “This is what has happened in Catalonia.” It was then that Martí Blanch told me: “In the responsibility that I may have, and in what may be of use to you, I apologize for what has happened.” He again he stunned me. “It doesn’t work for me,” I replied. “It helps me a lot: it’s the first time someone has apologized to me.”

And that’s how my third big failure became my first big success.