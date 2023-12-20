Thursday, December 21, 2023, 01:06

















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

In the challenge of sustainability and environmental care, one of the great mottos is to leave a better world as a legacy to new generations. These future adults – capable of making decisions and contributing to this goal – are now children and young people who develop in a society in which recycling, the circular economy or respect for the environment are already part of their vocabulary. But their foundations require a solid will so that, more than objectives, they are a reality based on day-to-day life in which they play a leading role.

Awareness is one of the big words in this purpose, which has motivated, for the second consecutive year, LA VERDAD to present the awards for the projects and ideas contest 'This is green', sponsored by Iberdrola and the Hydrographic Confederation of Segura plus the collaboration of Lhicarsa and Fundación Mediterráneo. There have been 63 projects that have been presented to this second edition, all of them characterized by “involvement and concern for solving the environmental problems that previous generations have created”, as indicated by Miguel Ángel Ruiz, journalist from LA VERDAD specialized in environment, having the seventeen UN Sustainable Development Goals as the central axis.

The gala, which took place yesterday at the facilities of this newspaper, began with the presentation of the third prize in the Primary category, worth 150 euros, which went to the CEIP San Ginés de la Jara (Llano del Beal, Cartagena). Their project titled 'A world of colors', carried out by the 2nd year students under the tutorship of Irene Saiz, consisted of recycling the waxes from the school earphones that are becoming small due to wear and tear and cannot be used again to melt them. , join them and make them bigger. Thus, these crayons, which many teachers keep in their drawers, have taken on shapes as attractive as the millennium falcon from 'Star Wars'.

In this same category, the check for 300 euros that corresponded to the second prize went to the CEIP El Mirador (San Javier) for 'Ruedarte', an initiative supervised by Ana María González, which has transformed used car wheels into creative decorative seats, encouraging reuse and creativity. Not only has it been the work of the students, but the families have been involved to make it possible, with a joint result that will be exhibited at the school so that the educational community can enjoy it in common areas.

The winners

CEIP Miguel Delibes, for 'Water Project

First prize 'This is green' 2023 Primary category

Marta García (1st right), head of Renewables at Iberdrola in the Region of Murcia, presented the award to Sara Redondo Gil and Ramón Formoso Martínez.

CEIP El Mirador, by 'Ruedarte'

Second prize 'This is green' 2023 Primary category

Eduardo Lafuente (1st right), head of service of the Segura Hydrographic Confederation, presented the award to Carlos Meziat, director of the center, and the tutor Ana Mª González.

CEIP San Ginés de la Jara, for 'A world of colors'

Third prize 'This is green' 2023 Primary category

David González, head of Lhicarsa's Urban Waste Collection service, presented the award to the CEIP San Ginés de la Jara teachers Aurora Hernández and Irene Saiz.

IES Gil del Junterón, for 'Renewing stories'

First prize 'This is green' 2023 Secondary category

Adolfo Mérida, deputy commissioner of CHS, presented the award to the director of the IES Gil de Junterón, Pilar Párraga; the tutor Carmen Frutos; and students representing 1ºESO A.



IES Cañada de las Eras, for 'Your bioclimatic house in 3D'

Second prize 'This is green' 2023 Secondary category

Guillermo Raga, head of R&DE at Iberdrola in the Region (1st right), presented the award to the director of the center, José Sampedro, the tutors Carlota Gómez and Mónica Escamilla and the students of the project.

Maristas- Sagrada Familia School of Cartagena, by 'Happy tree'

Third prize 'This is green' 2023 Secondary category

The students Alejandra Hernández Alcaraz, Irene Martínez Bretón and Alicia Saura Martínez collected the award presented by Ascensión Tenza, Commercial Director of LA VERDAD.

The first prize, worth 500 euros, went to the 'Water' project of the CEIP Miguel Delibes, in Puerto de Mazarrón, through which students have been made aware of the problem of lack of water, researching solutions to save this water resource within the center and reflecting on what to do so that the population becomes aware of responsible consumption.

All this under an active methodology in which the student has starred in the process under the guidance of Sara Redondo Gil and Ramón Formoso Martínez, their tutors. The result has been infographics and posters to raise awareness in the center and brochures to disseminate outside of it, as well as videos to disseminate on its website and 3D printed utensils to put on the school taps so that less water is used.

Anti-deforestation drones, 3D and recycled books



'Happy tree' is the project that has made Maristas, Colegio Sagrada Familia de Cartagena, win the third prize 'This is green' 2023 in the Secondary category, worth 200 euros. With it they aim to prevent the illegal felling of trees and deforestation through a system of drones with cameras and alarms that notify firefighters if a fire breaks out or capture the image of people who violate the regulations to send it to the authorities. All backed by an 'app' that even allows you to plant and care for trees virtually.

The tutor of the project has been Eva Molina Morales, who has also collected the Special Mention from the jury on behalf of the center for being the one that has registered the most initiatives in this second edition, with a total of fourteen projects.

The second prize in this category -500 euros- recognized the research work of the Cañada de las Eras Secondary School to establish what a bioclimatic house in Molina de Segura should be like. Under the mentorship of Carlota Gómez and Mónica Escamilla, the students designed a home based on principles of sustainability and the environment in 3D thanks to the application of graphic design and modeling.

The initiative aims not only to raise awareness and contribute its bit to reducing energy consumption, but also to instill significant learning with a view to acquiring their own homes in the future.

In Secondary, the first prize 'This is green' 2023, worth 1,000 euros, has gone to the Gil de Junterón Secondary School (Beniel) for its project 'Renewing stories'.

The 1st A students wanted to create a more attractive, educational and sustainable school environment through recycling unused books, transforming them into decorative elements such as bookmarks, class sheets and murals.

Its objective has been environmental awareness and the promotion of quality education, in addition to developing creative skills among students while promoting recycling. An education that “transcends beyond the pages of a book,” and that has had Carmen Frutos as a tutor.

The ideas contest 'This is green' has managed, for the second consecutive year, to create greater awareness among the guarantors of a better world when looking towards the future: young people. These are small sustainable seeds that grow at the same time as they do and that also hope to germinate in their closest environment, so that small gestures create big changes in society as a whole.





Special Jury Prize: Underwater Life Reporters The 5th and 6th grade students of the CEIP San Juan de Morata (Lorca) became journalists and investigated news about the problems of underwater life. That led them to wonder if citizens were aware and go out to the streets to ask their neighbors. The initiative has been completed with waste collection tasks in natural environments and presentation of conclusions to the rest of the students. That is why they have received the Special Jury Prize for 'This is green' 2023 with their project 'A better world', under the mentorship of Alicia García, worth 350 euros.