Home fire, little Alysia Salisbury died at just 5 years old. Her parents only managed to save her two older brothers

A sad story that comes from Pontyglasier, United Kingdom and that in a short time has spread all over the world, leaving a trail of sadness and bitterness. The small one Alysia Salisbury she died when she was only 5 years old.

A fire engulfed her home and the little girl was unable to find salvation. Her parents, as soon as the flames started engulfing the house, have rescued the two older brothers, but they couldn’t save little Alysia Salisbury. The reason is not yet clear and is currently under investigation by the police.

The 5-year-old girl stayed imprisoned at home and died in the fire. The investigators, with the support of the firefighters, are trying to locate theorigin of the fire and to reconstruct the last moments experienced by the family, before the sad tragedy.

Little Alysia Salisbury’s parents are shocked

The two parents are in shock, they said they brought their two children to safety, but of not being able to reach the third child. At the moment, they are assisted by a team of psychologists who are helping them to process the loss of the child.

The flames broke out on a quiet Saturday evening and the Fire Brigade has worked all night to put out the fire. Police officers and medical workers also rushed to the scene in a short time. One of the paramedics told local news outlets:

We were called shortly after 9:45pm. We dispatched a rapid response vehicle, an emergency ambulance and were supported by the Emergency Medical Transfer and Recovery Service.

Unfortunately little Alysia is the only victim, her life was extinguished forever at just 5 years old. In these hours the photos of her have reached every part of the worldthrough social posts accompanied by prayers and broken hearts.