Is called Alice the little girl left alone in the Azovstal steel mill, where Russian troops have been conducting intense attacks in the last hours to hit the Azov clapper. There are also civilians in the facility, like this little girl, who is left completely alone after hers mom was captured by the Russians. Nothing more is known about her.

Alice is only 4 years old and abandoned her to her fate after evacuation from the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol. Mom is a military doctor: Victoria Obidina he was inside the steel mill when the Russian armed forces entered. He was trying to rescue the civilians hiding in the steel plant.

For months the woman had been taking care of the soldiers who found shelter in the steel mill and all those who fight on the street every day for reject the Russians. The woman was taken away by the troops from Moscow, while Alice was left there alone, without her mother.

There Alice’s story is traveling around the world after someone posted a video of the little girl on Twitter, with the hashtag ‘returnAlissimama, to ask that her mother can return from her.

Victoria remained in a filtration camp in the territory of the self-proclaimed republic of Donetsk, while her daughter arrived at her destination in Zaporizhzhia yesterday and was placed in the care of a Ukrainian family. At the moment it is not known where her mother is.

Alice and Victoria they had already appeared in a video showing refugees in the factory tunnels. The little girl in the video moves everyone:

What do you want to say to those who see you? I want to be evacuated. Where are you now? In a bomb shelter. Do you like here? I want to go back to my home. Who do you want to greet? My grandmother Sveta.

The municipality of Mariupol commented on its story as follows: