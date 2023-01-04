He had come to the news after many had made fun of him at his Napoli stadium: Alessio Buonocore didn’t make it

It ended with the most tragic of epilogues the life of Alessio Buoncore. The boy was only 16 years old, he lived in Naples, in the Spanish quarters, and for years he had been struggling with a bad disease that finally defeated him. In 2018 he had come to the news for being targeted by those who had seen him at the stadium, while accompanying his favorites of the Neapolitan team on the pitch.

The phenomenon of bullying and the newest cyberbullying it is unfortunately more and more widespread in the world and in Italy. According to a research carried out by UNICEF they would be around 246 million children and adolescents who, every year, suffer any form of bullying.

Free teasing which, according to experts, then lead children to have personal and relational problems even in the years to come, up to adulthood.

The phenomenon of cyberbullying is also growing more and more body shaming online. In fact, there are more and more children who suffer mockery and gratuitous insults on social media by their peers.

Insults that sometimes, unfortunately, lead the victims to close themselves off and lower their self-esteem up to even taking some tragic decisions.

The story of Alessio Buonocore

Little Alessio Buonocore became “famous” in spite of himself in 2018, in a way he never would have wanted and on what was supposed to be the best day of her life.

Die-hard fan of Napleshad fulfilled his dream of being able to go down on the field with his idols, the players of his favorite team. With the blue uniform on he accompanied his favorites on the green rectangle in the match against Sassuolo.

As usual the cameras they framed the players and the little chaperones, including him.

Soon after, many began to tease him for his obesity. They called him “fat”, without knowing that his condition was due to a very rare disease.

His case made nationwide outcry and a few days after the episode, Napoli had invited him to the sports center to attend training and meet their idols.

Today this story has taken on an even sadder turn, because that battle Alessio unfortunately has it lost and he was gone forever at just 16. An enormous pain for his family, but also for the city of Naples which had taken him to heart and “adopted” him as its own son.