Littering Saturday’s celebration left the parks in an unclean condition, it takes time to clean up

June 6, 2021
The park cleaning team has started the cleaning contract early in the morning.

Schools People celebrating graduation and graduation gathered in Helsinki’s parks on Saturday night. On Sunday morning, all that was left of the previous night’s party was rubbish.

Helsinki City Park Manager Pekka Engblom says that the closing weekend has been prepared for maintenance.

“We’ve started the weekend cleaning as early as April. For Saturday, we booked several extra trash cans and toilets. The parks are cleaned daily in the summer, ”says Engblom.

Parks the cleaning team has started the cleaning contract early Sunday morning, according to Engblom. There are dozens of parks to walk through and the contract will take.

“It’s easy to add some provocative pictures of park debris at eight in the morning and claim the city is doing nothing. We will come to every park as long as we have time. ”

The city has started cleaning up the parks early on Sunday morning. Picture: Harri Uusitorppa

For example, Sinebrychoff Park had a total of 12,000 gallons of trash and ten toilets on Saturday, according to Engblom.

“There was enough rubbish that there’s a very good reason if they haven’t been taken in a container,” Engblom says.

Extra Event toilets have been taken to Helsinki’s parks for June. However, they are not designed for long-term use. Light event toilets are also prone to vandalism.

According to Engblom, the school graduation weekend is the worst in terms of littering after Labor Day. This spring and early summer, however, people have gathered extensively in the parks on an ordinary sunny day.

“I went to a park in Helsinki on Wednesday. It just looked like some festivals were going on, ”Engblom describes.

.

