Littering | Littering costs Helsinki 11 million euros a year – The city plans to tackle the problem

The city of Helsinki aims to curb littering with the help of five flagship projects.

12.2. 18:45

From the trash has become an increasingly visible problem in Helsinki during the corona pandemic. Littering causes annual sanitation costs of more than 11 million euros for the city.

Now the city of Helsinki plans to tackle littering even more vigorously. As part of this, the city council is to approve curbing littering program of action on Monday.

The harm is caused by, among other things, garbage left by residents in the environment, insufficient cleaning of stormwater, sewer overflows, storage and disposal of snow removed from the street, and insufficient garbage containers.

On city beaches according to a report prepared by the Finnish Environment Institute, the vast majority of waste originates from, for example, recreational use, runoff, construction and waste abandonment.

The most common garbage is cigarette butts. Along with smoking, typical trash found on the beach is related to eating and drinking.

According to the action program for curbing littering, an effective approach to the problem requires many methods and cooperation from different sectors, because garbage ends up in the environment from so many sources.

The program states that information based on surveys and mapping is needed for the background of the operation, so that resources can be directed to the right targets.

For one the program mentions effective waste management as the most significant way to curb littering.

The city has divided the measures aimed at curbing the problem into five top projects.

These are the compilation of a network of key actors, an effective communication campaign, new innovations and methods of operation, mapping of areas prone to littering for the placement of waste receptacles, and the participation of city residents.