Since Covid-19 broke out, there are eighty times more face masks on the street than before. This is apparent from an analysis of litter from eleven western countries, which was collected between September 2019 and October 2020. The differences between countries are large. Whether there was a mouth cap obligation is clearly related to this, researchers from a number of British universities write in Nature Sustainability.

Most face masks were found on the street in the United Kingdom, where more than 5 percent of the litter consisted of face masks at the end of the study period. In the Netherlands, the share of face masks in the study period was never more than 1 percent of the waste. In the early months of the pandemic, many more plastic gloves and disinfectant wipes were also found than before. After a few months, that decreased again.

When the increase in the number of roaming mouth masks started, it was linked to the mouth mask policy pursued per country, the researchers write. In the United Kingdom, face masks were made mandatory in all public places by the end of July 2020. In the Netherlands, they only became mandatory everywhere in December 2020, after the period covered by this study. In Sweden, not a single roving mouth cap was found in some months, there has never been a mouth mask obligation.

Disposable product

The exact type of mouth caps involved – medical or non-medical disposable mouth caps or cloth mouth caps – is not broken down. The analyzed data on the litter comes from the Litterati app, where people can keep track of found litter. The app has been around since 2015, which allows for comparisons over time, but the researchers had little influence on the data collection.

“That people throw the masks on the street is a cost aspect. It is a disposable product,” says toxicologist Paul Scheepers of Radboudumc. “They consist for the most part of polypropylene, a plastic that presents similar problems to the plastic in plastic bags. The substances in the glue to attach the rubber bands are also very harmful to the environment. And then you sometimes have unnecessary water-repellent layers, which can contain pfas, and substances with an antibacterial effect such as nanosilver, whose safety has not been sufficiently demonstrated.” Like the researchers, Scheepers assumes that the masks will be needed for some time to come, and that something must be done about the waste problem. “First of all, there must be special waste bins in places where people take off the mouth masks, in parking lots and at the end of major shopping streets. The plastic from disposable masks is often easy to recycle.”

“There should also be reusable masks that protect better, with a filter section that you replace and a section of fabric over it. Masks made of stretchy fabric are comfortable but do not provide enough protection. That is also why many people use disposable masks,” says Scheepers. “It is problematic that there are no quality marks. In the Netherlands, an initiative has been made by the NEN, but only very few manufacturers meet this requirement. Work is also underway in a European context, but I fear that a European standard will take a while.”