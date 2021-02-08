Holidays are a reason to rest for everyone, except for those who have a pet in their care. While most close the door of the house and prepare to enjoy the sun, those who have a cat should seek a person who takes care of their well-being.

While there are many solutions for food, the problem is the hygiene of the place. A possible solution to the problem is Litter Robot III, a smart cubicle with a minimalist design that just went on sale.

East robotic toilet It is equipped with sensors that detect when the feline enters to relieve itself, as well as when it leaves the drawer.

The system set a timer after the animal leaves the cubicle, and when the predetermined time has elapsed – which one can configure at will – the automatic cleaning function is activated.

Although the cat looks suspiciously at the device, in the end, he ends up accepting the Litter Robot III

Inside this device, the cabin turns at a slow pace, forcing the sand to pass through a filter that sifts debris and drops the leftovers into a hidden drawer under the keg.

Finally, it turns in the opposite direction to put the new sand back in place and be ready for the next service.

The problem is that if you go away for several days, it is likely that the system collapses in capacity.

In this case, the robot, that can connect to the internet and send alert messages already configured previously, warns when the drawer is full and must be emptied.

And while you still don’t have the ability to close the trash and throw it in the bin, you can tell an acquaintance to open the drawer, tie the bag, and dispose of it.

The Litter Robot III can be controlled from an app

And without the need to stir with the shovel, the designated person should add more pebbles or sand to the drawer to resume their cycle.

According to the estimates of its manufacturers, the system is made to work for a week without human intervention. Since that is the time it takes to complete its capacity.

As everything is practically solved, so as not to perfume the environment with filth, the drawer has an air filter that keeps odor under control.

For those owners who are anxious because they do not trust that a machine will take care of their cat, the Litter Robot III has a super useful application.

And although it does not show the animal in the bathroom, provides detailed data on how often the kitten meets its needs. And although this may be an eccentricity, if the feline has a health problem, it can be good information.

The Litter-Robot it costs 500 dollars And although this figure can be a waste of capital, the calculation made by its manufacturers is that, if one has to leave the animal in a nursery for a week, one ends up spending half the device.

The system is in the middle of the price range for a fully automated appliance like a Roomba. It has a 24-month warranty against any mechanical failure.

SL