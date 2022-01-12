Logitech For Creators unveiled Litra Glow, a streaming light with TrueSoft technology. TrueSoft promises “a perfect and natural balance for any skin type”. Litra Glow is available (also) in Italy starting from January 2022 at a price suggested price of € 69.

You can find it on Logitech site. “Litra Glow with TrueSoft technology is the fastest way to enjoy a premium lighting experience on any setup,” he says. Jasmine Apolinar, Logitech For Creators Product Manager. “We designed Litra Glow to address some of the most common issues faced by streamers and creators, including lighting quality, shadows and eye strain from prolonged streaming sessions.”

Litra Glow is plug-and-play and very easy to use, streamers can easily select their favorite hue thanks to the 5 presets for brightness and temperature, with adjustable brightness and different temperature options ranging from warm to cold light using the controls on the back of Litra Glow, and also via Logitech G HUB software.

Logitech Litra Glow

Through G HUB, streamers will also be able to create their own presets and adapt them to any situation, activating them with a simple click of the keyboard or mouse even during the stream. Finally, with G HUB, creators will be able to control their entire streaming setup, including Litra Glow, Blue Yeti microphones and StreamCam.

The light source of Litra Glow is designed not to strain the eyes and is certified for long streaming sessions. Finally, Litra Glow includes a monitor stand that can be adjusted in height, tilt and rotation.