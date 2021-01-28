Martin Odegaard seeks to regain trust away from Madrid. He arrives on loan to Arsenal where Mikel Arteta He counts on him as a fundamental piece to achieve the objectives this season, as he communicated through a telephone conversation before closing the signing. If all goes according to plan, Odegaard could debut next saturday, and would do it against the second classified of the Premier League: the Manchester United.

The game will be played at Emirates Stadium of London from 18:30 (Spanish time). The net devils They have only lost one league game since November 1, when they just lost to Arsenal in Old trafford by 0-1. Since then, they have won 11 games and drawn three, all of them against rivals from the upper area (Manchester City, Leicester and Liverpool). His only defeat came last round against him Sheffield. As if that were not enough, they come to eliminate the team of Jurgenn Klopp of the FA Cup.

Odegaard’s adaptation will have to be express. Arteta has among cottons the one who was being his starting playmaker, Emile smith rowe. He retired with physical discomfort from the last game against him Southampton (1-3), so the Norwegian will not have much time to acclimatize to the style and aims to start for the duel against Manchester. Of course, once he recovers, the canterano gunner will be your main rival for the position behind the striker in the 4-2-3-1 that the Spanish coach is raising lately. This course has played 66% of the minutes in Premier.

Odegaard has already trained with his new teammates at the Arsenal facilities. The London team has between eyebrows to dispute the Champions League next year, although it will not be easy. You have two ways to do it: get in the top four of the Premier League (currently eighth) or win the Europa League. Both are really complicated considering the level they present. But, with Odegaard, they hope to have it a little easier.