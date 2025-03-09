2025 is not being the best year for Litingo and Jessica Bueno. The already ex -partner, who met in Big Brother VIPhe announced his rupture at the end of February on his social networks.

Since then, both have shared with their followers how they are taking these hard moments and have even published some other indirect. For his part, Jessica Bueno It opened on channel on the set of Friday!where, totally shattered, he talked about his breakup.

What began looking like a normal interview, ended up being one of the most complicated nights for the model after listening to some Audios from her ex -boyfriend talking about her and her children. Although these words were not made public, Jessica’s reaction was enough: “Do you know this is recorded?”

“We were supposed to love each other, I am in shock. How could he talk about me and my children? A person who loves you does not do that, I will never talk badly about him. It hurts because he knows how I had a great time, it was my best friend, my relief. What hurts most is that I speak of my children. I have not given him reasons to be angry with me, “said the Sevillian in tears.

Litingo’s first words after the interview

Jessica Bueno’s desolate interview showed that the rupture had been most complicated. That is why from the program Party, The collaborator Kiti Gordillo He has contacted the singer To know the other part of the story.

The Sevillian artist said that his family is shattered after these audios will come to light. “Now we are All here at the house burst And the truth is that super badly, “Litingo confessed.

“We are badly, logically. I don’t feel like talking a lot. Tell me what they wantto do to me what they want, I do not even want to talk, nor can I speak. “