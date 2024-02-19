Home page politics

From: Christoph Gschoßmann

Since World War II, “Pearl Harbor” has stood for a sneaky surprise attack. Lithuania's foreign minister also fears something like this in Europe.

Vilnius – On December 7, 1941, Japanese air forces invaded the US island of Hawaii, changing the course of history. The attack on the Pearl Harbor naval base took place without a declaration of war and led to the USA ultimately decided to take an active part in the Second World War. According to Lithuania's Foreign Minister, a similar scenario threatens for Europe.

A shot from a Japanese plane: Pearl Harbor burning on December 7, 1941. © Picture Alliance

Gabrielius Landsbergis warned of a possible surprise attack on NATO states. “We have a very aggressive neighbor who wants to test NATO. We have to prepare for that,” the chief diplomat of the Baltic EU and NATO country told the news portal zdftoday.

Lithuania's Foreign Minister appeals to Germany: “Germany has incredible equipment”

According to Landsbergis, “one cannot wait for a second, our Pearl Harbor moment. We cannot wait for every European country to actually be attacked by Russia – south, north, east and west.”

To prevent such a surprise, Landsbergis strongly called for more Western military aid for Ukraine, which was attacked by Russia and particularly the delivery of long-range Taurus cruise missiles. “Ukraine needs the Taurus for strategic reasons to gain the upper hand against Russia,” he said. Specifically, he called on the Federal Republic to supply more weapons: “Yes, Germany has incredible equipment that it could supply to Ukraine.”

Gabrielius Landsbergis warns about Russia (archive photo). © Carsten Koall/dpa

“Putin has no intention of stopping”

He predicted dark times if no weapons were delivered. Then it is questionable whether Russia could be stopped at all. “And where would it stop? And that is what all the countries on the eastern flank are thinking about. If Russia is not stopped by Ukraine, the war may spread. Then he can reach us too,” says Landsbergis. Lithuania borders Russia's ally Belarus and the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad. “Putin has no intention of stopping,” he said. “If Ukraine falls, it is clear to everyone that we will be next.”

Landsbergis is also concerned about a possible withdrawal of the USA as Europe's protecting power. Europe is still “in the awakening phase”. Landsbergis continued: “The alarm went off, but we haven’t gotten out of bed yet.” The biggest problem is “that we don’t know how much time we have left. We hope that Russia can be stopped by the Ukrainians.” But the reality is that Russia can mobilize another 400,000 troops and build new tanks and new weapons.

Russia conquers Avdiivka – Ukraine urgently needs weapons

Russia recently celebrated an important, symbolic success in… Ukraine war. The Ukrainian army had to withdraw from the eastern Ukrainian city of Avdiivka after months of fighting. Experts identify the hesitant arms deliveries from Europe and the USA as a contributing reason for the defeat. (cgsc with dpa)