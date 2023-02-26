The population of this Baltic Sea country, which is a member of the European Union and NATO, and is at the forefront of countries supporting Ukraine, is 2.8 million.

“At this critical time, we must do everything we can to ensure our support for the Ukrainian people,” said Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda, during a rally organized on the final day of the fund-raising initiative, which coincided with the one year since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The money raised will allow the purchase of about 14 radars.

“We did not expect such an outcome. This amount of drones will allow us to think strategically about where to deploy them,” Jonas Ohmann, one of the initiative’s leaders, told AFP.

The fundraising was mainly based on a donation of 5 euros per phone call, and the initiative was funded by companies.

Loretta Stakowskite, 46, a charity worker, told AFP she had donated about 200 euros.

Lithuania has taken in about 75,000 Ukrainian refugees and pledged about 800 million euros to support Kiev, about half of which is military aid.

And in May, in 3 and a half days, the Lithuanians raised more than 5 million euros, in the first public endeavor in this direction, and intended to buy Turkish “Bayraktar TB2” military drones for Ukraine.

“Many call it donations and support, but I would say it is an investment. In Ukraine, we invest in our safety and the safety of our children,” activist and TV presenter Andrius Tabina told AFP.