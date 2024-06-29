In Lithuania, a social activist was fined 700 euros for publishing a portrait of Lenin

Activist Erika Švenčione was fined 700 euros (64 thousand rubles) in Lithuania for publishing a portrait of Vladimir Lenin with his statement “Study, study and study!” on social networks. This was reported by TASS.

It is specified that the woman was punished under the article of the Code of Administrative Offenses, which provides for liability “for the public display of Nazi and communist symbols, symbols of authoritarian regimes.” Švenčione herself stated that her post was informational.

She also added that the Lithuanian authorities need to learn a lesson “so that there are no triple standards in the field of freedom of speech.”

Earlier it became known that in the Finnish city of Tampere the only museum of Vladimir Lenin would be closed on November 3 and replaced with a museum about the history of relations between Russia and Finland. In particular, the exhibition will cover cross-border relations between Russians and Finns from the period of the revolutions of 1917 to Finland’s entry into NATO.