The Lithuanian Šiauliai Bank, through which payments for Kaliningrad transit passed, stopped operations with Russia in rubles from August 15. This was stated on Monday by the representative of the Association of Lithuanian Banks Valerija Kiguolene.

“Siauliai Bank stops settlement operations with Russia in rubles from today, and from September 1 – in all currencies. Clients are informed about this in advance,” Kiguolene said on LRT radio.

On August 3, the Minister of Communications and Transport of Lithuania, Marius Skuodis, said that difficulties with paying for the transportation of goods from the Russian Federation could lead to a stop by Vilnius of the Kaliningrad railway transit. He pointed out that the state cannot oblige commercial banks to accept payments from Russia.

In Siauliai Bank declared on the termination of cooperation with Russia and Belarus on July 28. It was reported that from August 15, the bank will not conduct payment transactions in Russian rubles, regardless of the country of the recipient.

In response, Russia handed a note to Lithuania. Charge d’Affaires of the Russian Federation in Lithuania Sergei Ryabokon, in turn, called the bank’s decision a blow to transit.

On the same day, the governor of the Kaliningrad region, Anton Alikhanov, admitted that from September 1, transit to the region would cease. He noted that due to the refusal of Šiauliai Bank, there will be no possibility of paying for travel, and this will lead to the fact that Lithuania will stop passing transport.

Problems with the transit of goods to the Kaliningrad region from Lithuania began in mid-June. Then, at midnight on June 18, a ban on the transit of a number of goods to the region from the republic came into force. Vilnius explained it by the implementation of the fifth package of sanctions against the Russian Federation. On the same day, Alikhanov called such a decision illegal.

Only almost a month later, 80% of restrictions on transit to the region were lifted. The governor of the Kaliningrad region called it a victory for Russian diplomacy.