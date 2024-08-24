Zakharova called Lithuanian Prime Minister Simonyte’s words about Russians Nazism

Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė, congratulating Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the country’s Independence Day on Saturday, August 24, called Russians “Rusnya”.

According to her, Lithuania will celebrate Ukraine’s victory “with electricity, gas and without Russians.”

At the end of May, Šimonytė spoke about the country’s readiness to send instructors to Ukraine to train Ukrainian soldiers on their territory. She explained this as a moral duty of Kyiv’s allies.

Related materials:

The Russian Foreign Ministry called Simonyte’s statement Nazism

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, responded to Ingrida Šimonytė’s words about Russians in one word.

Maria Zakharova official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry

Zelensky promised Russians “woe at home”

On August 24, Zelensky, congratulating the citizens of Ukraine on the 33rd anniversary of the republic’s independence, made threats against Russia.

He called Russian soldiers orcs and the territory of the Kursk region swamps. Zelensky also promised that Russia “will get grief at home.” He also insulted President Vladimir Putin.

Related materials:

Ukraine’s Independence Day Called Fake in Russia

The leader of the “A Just Russia – For Truth” faction, Sergei Mironov, stated that Ukraine’s Independence Day is a fake, since the country is completely dependent on Western countries.

Ukraine is completely dependent on Western masters who perceive its people as “cannon fodder”. Ukraine is dependent on the ideology of fascist terror that the Kiev elite “breathes” Sergey Mironov leader of “A Just Russia – For Truth”

In his opinion, Zelensky “spews threats and insults” that represent “spitting of fear and impotent hatred.”

A number of other State Duma deputies agreed that Ukraine had lost its independence and was now under the complete control of the West, as a result of which the country is in deep crisis and suffering huge losses.

Independence Day of Ukraine is a national holiday celebrated annually on August 24 in honor of the adoption by the Supreme Council of the Ukrainian SSR of the resolution and the Act of Declaration of Independence of Ukraine, which is considered to be the date of formation of the state of Ukraine in its modern form.