Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda wanted to personally visit Ukraine in August this year to take part in the work of the “Crimean Platform”, dedicated to the issue of the status of the peninsula. He stated this in an interview with the “Evropeyskaya Pravda” publication.

According to him, the Lithuanian authorities fully support Ukraine’s desire to create an international platform for “non-recognition of the annexation of Crimea.” “I want to be there and participate in this event,” Nauseda said, noting that the final decision on the visit will be made based on his working schedule.

He also added that he is counting on the visit of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Vilnius in July, where the parties will be able to discuss the issue of belonging of the peninsula again. “There are no doubts, no questions about the fact that Crimea was Ukraine, is Ukraine and will be Ukraine,” the politician stressed.

The concept of the “Crimean Platform” was first presented by Zelensky during a meeting of the UN General Assembly in September 2020. With its help, the Ukrainian side is going to tackle the problems of the economy and ecology, “the protection of the rights of the Crimean people and the de-occupation of the peninsula”, Kiev invited all interested states to participate in it. The first summit at the site is scheduled for August 2021 in the Ukrainian capital.

Crimea became part of Russia in March 2014 after a referendum in which the overwhelming majority of those who voted in the region supported such a decision. Ukraine, the EU countries and the US refused to recognize the results of the vote, calling the reunification of the peninsula with mainland Russia an annexation. The Russian authorities reject these allegations and insist that the accession procedure was in accordance with international law.