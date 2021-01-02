MEP from Lithuania Viktor Uspaskikh proposed “antiquated water” for the treatment of COVID-19 and was ridiculed by his colleagues, writes Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

The Lithuanian politician said on the social network Facebook that he and his team received the energy code of the COVID-19 virus from the Chinese and developed a program to eliminate it. According to him, this water builds cellular immunity and prepares the body to fight COVID-19. “Already, this water is charged to overcome six varieties of coronavirus,” Uspaskikh said.

In addition, the MEP appeared in the studio of one of the local TV channels with a bottle of water and said that he and other MPs were drinking it in order to gain immunity to the coronavirus.

Since there is no evidence of the medicinal properties of this water, Uspassky was criticized by many colleagues, as well as public cultural figures.

In July, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko advised honey to be treated for the coronavirus pandemic. Lukashenka visited the source “Golubaya Krynitsa” in the Mogilev region, which is a hydrological natural monument of republican significance. He talked with local residents who sell honey, cheese, handicrafts. Lukashenka told the beekeepers that he himself runs the apiary and promised them all the support of the authorities.