Lithuanian Foreign Minister Landsbergis called on all European countries to expel all Russian ambassadors

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis called on European countries to expel Russia’s representatives, as the Baltic countries had already done before. About it informs Verslo Zinios newspaper.

“There is little point left in keeping the Russian ambassador in any of the European capitals,” he said. The head of the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry explained his opinion by the fact that Russian diplomatic missions ceased to be a diplomatic institution and turned into a “propaganda institution.”

Earlier, the governments of Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia decided to expel some of the employees of Russian diplomatic missions. In response, Russia closed the consulates of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia in St. Petersburg and Pskov. The Russian Foreign Ministry said that the decision to close the Baltic consulates was made on the basis of the principle of reciprocity, and also due to the fact that the authorities of the three republics provide “military assistance to the Kyiv regime.”