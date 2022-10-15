Ukraine’s allies should help Kyiv pay for Starlink’s services or find another communications service provider after US entrepreneur Elon Musk refused to fund them. This call was made on October 15 by Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis.

The head of the diplomatic department believes that an Internet connection is too important for Ukraine to leave communication in the hands of one private person.

“Let’s find a way to form a coalition of Ukraine’s allies to pay for Starlink, or let’s find an alternative supplier. Lithuania is ready to contribute,” Landsbergis wrote on Twitter.

Earlier on Saturday, military expert Dmitry Drozdenko suggested that the disruption of Starlink in Ukraine would affect the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU). The specialist noted that this most powerful channel serves to transfer combat information from the fields to the headquarters and back, and also provides access to databases.

At the same time, the head of Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Musk, announced Russia’s attempts to destroy the Starlink satellite Internet in Ukraine. To protect it, SpaceX sent huge resources, the entrepreneur said.

On October 14, IT expert, editor-in-chief of the Pro Cosmos portal Alexander Baulin emphasized that Musk, in his statements about his unwillingness to continue financing the operation of the Starlink satellite communications system in Ukraine, simply wants to distance himself from the situation in the country. The expert noted that in this case, this is unlikely to concern the technological part of Starlink’s work.

On October 13, commenting on the situation with the impossibility of paying at the expense of SpaceX for the Starlink satellite Internet network in Ukraine, its owner Elon Musk said that he was only following the advice of ex-ambassador Melnik, who in obscene form advised the American businessman to “go to hell.”

The fact that SpaceX would stop financing the work of Starlink in Ukraine became known on the same day. According to American media, by the end of 2022, the cost of providing Kyiv with satellite terminals may exceed $100 million, and these figures do not correspond to the company’s capabilities. To solve this problem, Starlink management turned to the Pentagon with a call to allocate $ 124 million through departmental channels to maintain the system. In addition, the American businessman stressed that SpaceX does not require reimbursement of past expenses, but “cannot endlessly finance the existing system.”

Before that, on October 7, it turned out that Starlink systems began to malfunction, which is why Ukrainian militants suffered “catastrophic losses” in the Donbass, Kherson, Zaporozhye and Kharkiv regions. For his part, Musk said that Ukraine paid only a small percentage to use Starlink.

As U.S. Space Operations Chief General John Raymond noted in July, Starlink provided an important communications link for the Ukrainian military. He explained that space technology is critical for monitoring territories and events.