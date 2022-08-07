A delegation from Lithuania headed by the Deputy Minister of Transport and Communications of Lithuania Agne Vaiciukevichiute arrived in Taiwan for a five-day visit. This was reported on August 7 by the portal Taiwan news.

During the visit, the Lithuanian delegation of 11 officials will meet with representatives of the Ministry of Transport and visit the production of electric buses.

“Their five-day visit will strengthen bilateral exchanges and cooperation in the field of smart and green transportation, 5G communications and electric buses,” the message says.

As noted in the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry, both sides are deeply aware of the importance of working together to protect common democratic values. One of the main areas of the Taiwanese-Lithuanian partnership is cooperation in the field of transport.

In June, Lithuanian Vice Minister of Economy and Innovation Jovita Neliupsienė and Vice Minister of Agriculture Egidijus Giedraitis visited Taiwan.

Relations between Lithuania and China escalated in 2021 after the official representative office of Taiwan was opened in Vilnius. In this regard, the Chinese Foreign Ministry protested to Lithuania.

Later, China lowered the level of diplomatic relations with Lithuania to the level of chargé d’affaires.

On August 2-3, Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan. The politician called her visit “a testament to the United States’ commitment to supporting Taiwanese democracy.” The trip was the first official visit to the island by a speaker of the US House of Representatives in 25 years.

Beijing expressed strong protest to Washington regarding the politician’s visit. The Chinese Foreign Ministry announced the imposition of sanctions against Pelosi and her immediate family in accordance with the laws of the country.

On August 4, the People’s Liberation Army of China began a large-scale live-fire exercise around Taiwan. On the same day, the Chinese Foreign Ministry stated that all the friction in the Taiwan Strait was caused by the actions of the United States, without the speaker’s visit, events would have gone differently.