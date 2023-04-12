Lithuanian Defense Minister Anašauskas evaluated the suitability of the post-war bunker

Lithuanian Defense Minister Arvydas Anašauskas went down into the post-war bunker and assessed its suitability. He posted a photo taken at the time of the asylum check on his Facebook page. (a social network banned in Russia; owned by the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation and banned).

According to the minister, the bunker has been rebuilt and is noticeably dilapidated, but is still usable despite being difficult to access.

He also clarified that three Latvian partisans with the nicknames Wanderer, Boar and Beard were killed in this bunker. TelegramThe Baltnews channel reported that they were all “forest brothers”, that is, allies of Nazi Germany, and waged a guerrilla war against the USSR.

In March, the German Defense Minister announced the deployment of NATO weapons in Lithuania. He clarified that the Lithuanian side has already prepared all the necessary infrastructure to accommodate the Bundeswehr forces.

Earlier, the Seimas of Lithuania prepared a draft law on the construction of military fortifications on the border with Russia and Belarus.