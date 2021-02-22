The Vilnius Regional Administrative Court, due to procedural nuances, will not yet consider the complaint of the Russian singer Philip Kirkorov against the ban on entry to Lithuania for five years.

According to TASS, the court explained that they still do not have all the necessary documents to start considering the petition.

Recall that on January 19, the Lithuanian Migration Department put Kirkorov on the blacklist for entering the country because of his visits to Crimea with concerts.

The singer filed a complaint against this decision with the Vilnius Regional Administrative Court.

Kirkorov’s lawyer Alexander Dobrovinsky, speaking about plans to appeal the decision of the Lithuanian authorities, noted that he intends to defend the artist’s civil position, since “culture, art, sport and love should be outside politics.”

Earlier, Philip Kirkorov promised the Lithuanian authorities problems due to the ban on his entry into the country.