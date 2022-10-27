Journalist and TV presenter Ksenia Sobchak entered Lithuania on an Israeli passport. This was announced on October 27 by the head of the state security department of the country, Darius Jauniškis.

“She is in Lithuania and as an Israeli citizen with an Israeli passport, she does not need a visa, and she can travel and stay here, if I am not mistaken, for 90 days. Yes, we confirm the fact, ”he said on the radio. Zinių.

According to Jauniskis, Vilnius does not have specific intelligence that would indicate that Sobchak poses a threat to Lithuania.

“If there were such, certain measures would definitely be taken,” the head of the state security department added.

On the eve it became known about the searches in the country house of the TV presenter.

At the same time, by the end of the year, Sobchak’s commercial director Kirill Sukhanov was arrested in the case of extortion of 11 million rubles from the head of Rostec, Sergei Chemezov. It was clarified that Sukhanov and the ex-editor-in-chief of Tatler magazine Arian Romanovsky, according to investigators, wanted to receive money for deleting posts in the Put Out the Light telegram channel.

According to TASS, the journalist herself became a suspect in the extortion case.

After that, a video appeared on the network, in which, allegedly, Ksenia crosses the Belarusian-Lithuanian border. At the same time, she bought air tickets to Dubai and Turkey in order, as reported, to confuse the operatives.