Lithuanian Army General Rupshis announced the creation of a new division in the country by 2030

By 2030, Lithuania will create and deploy a new division of the army of the republic, said the commander of the Lithuanian army, Lieutenant General Valdemaras Rupshis, reports TASS. The formation will be the first such formation in the country in terms of the number of personnel.

“We are not talking about a mechanized, tank division, but with sufficient funding and the necessary political decisions for this, we will be able to deploy a medium division by 2030,” Rupshis said.

He also noted that the three millionth population of Lithuania disposes the state to create its own divisional unit. At the same time, if the country lacks certain units, Vilnius’ NATO allies will be able to provide them.