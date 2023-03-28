The Ministry of Defense of Lithuania announced the purchase of micro-drones and air defense systems

The Lithuanian Ministry of Defense announced plans to acquire new weapons. To strengthen the defense capability, the country will purchase air defense systems (air defense), micro-drones and submachine guns. This is reported TASS with reference to the department of the republic.

The report says that the total amount of appropriations for the purchase of weapons in 2023 is 753 million euros.

Lithuania has already allocated 2.25 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP) or 1.77 billion euros for the needs of the Ministry of Defense.

Earlier, Politico wrote that some European countries, in particular Lithuania, receive compensation for the military support of Ukraine, which they can spend on modernizing their own army.