Lithuania will invite NATO allies to provide Ukraine with a Membership Action Plan (MAP). This was reported on April 7 by Evropeyskaya Pravda.

“In the near future, we must again turn to our colleagues with a letter to consider the possibility of granting the MAP to Ukraine,” said Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielyus Landsbergis.

According to him, such a step would be “a strong signal for Russia that the transatlantic direction chosen by Ukraine is appreciated and has support in NATO countries.”

On Tuesday, April 6, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the country’s accession to NATO is the only way for Kiev to end the war in Donbass.

On the same day, the head of the Servant of the People faction in the Verkhovna Rada, David Arahamia, accused the North Atlantic Alliance of not being brave enough to make a decision to include Ukraine in its ranks.