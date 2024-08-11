Lithuania to transfer first batch of combat drones to Ukraine worth 5 million euros

Lithuania will transfer the first batch of domestically produced drones to Ukraine, the Lithuanian Defense Ministry reported. reports Sputnik Lithuania.

“The first drones from Lithuanian manufacturers are to be delivered to Ukraine in September,” the department reported. It is noted that the cost of the first batch of drones for Kyiv will be five million euros.

The Ministry of Defense emphasized that drones from five manufacturers have already been tested. The Lithuanian army is also considering the possibility of purchasing local drones for up to three million euros.

It was previously reported that Lithuania could purchase drones from suppliers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). According to the head of the Baltic Republic’s Ministry of Defense Laurynas Kasciunas, concluding contracts with manufacturers is a matter of one to two weeks.