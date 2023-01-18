The Lithuanian authorities terminated the agreement on cross-border cooperation with Belarus

The Lithuanian authorities terminated the agreement on the principles of cross-border cooperation with Belarus, which was signed 17 years ago. This is reported Interfax.

“Will there be any comments to denounce what is not working?” — Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte asked a question during a government meeting. It is clarified that there were no comments, so the proposal was unanimously approved.

The initiator of the break in cooperation was the Lithuanian Ministry of Internal Affairs. The ministry noted that in the current geopolitical situation, the implementation of the agreement is impossible and will not become possible in the near future. According to the document, Lithuania and Belarus agreed to cooperate in the areas of infrastructure, environmental protection, tourism and sports.

In addition to the Lithuanian side, Ukraine also terminated a number of documents with Minsk. Kyiv withdrew from the agreement on air communication, which was signed in 1995 in the Belarusian capital. Ukraine also ceased to participate in the agreement on additional confidence and security measures.