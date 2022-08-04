The Ministry of Labor of Lithuania said that the country no longer has the ability to accommodate refugees from Ukraine

The population of Lithuania no longer has the opportunity to accommodate refugees from Ukraine, said the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Baltic Republic. This is reported RIA News with reference to the Lithuanian agency ELTA.

“The readiness of the Lithuanian society to accept Ukrainians is still very important, but the organization coordinating this process has signaled more than once recently that the possibilities for accommodation with the population have been exhausted,” the message says.

Luka Lesauskaitė, representative of the Red Cross in Lithuania, said that it is predicted that the flow of Ukrainian refugees into the country will increase with the onset of cold weather, according to “unfavorable scenarios”, their number in the republic could reach 100,000. At the moment, about 61 thousand refugees are registered in the country, on average about 150 people arrive per week.

