Minister of Economy and Innovation of Lithuania Mindaugas Sinkevicius responded to the threats of the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko to reorient Belarusian cargo from the port of Klaipeda, writes Delfi.

He expressed the hope that the government of Belarus will convince the head of state of the economic harm of such a decision: “The statements themselves are threatening, they force us to start analyzing the situation. Perhaps the government of Belarus will be able to convince the president to calculate the losses and, I think, common sense should win. “

Sinkevičius believes that if economic sanctions are still imposed, the Belarusian authorities will punish themselves, and not only the Lithuanian companies providing services. At the same time, the minister noted that he had not received any official warnings from the authorities of the neighboring country, and learned about plans to reorient cargo from the media.

According to the Ministry of Transport and Communications of Lithuania, cargo from Belarus last year accounted for 30.2 percent of the annual cargo flow of the Klaipeda port, 15.5 million tons of Belarusian cargo were handled.

Earlier, Lukashenka said that Belarus would respond to the sanctions of the “gagged” Lithuania and Poland, including reorienting cargo flows from Lithuanian ports.

Vilnius has prepared a sanctions list of 118 Belarusian officials, accusing them of involvement in rigging the August 9 presidential elections and violence against participants in mass protests. Lukashenko reminded in response that Belarus was already under sanctions, so there is no need to frighten her.